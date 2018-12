× Catering for Christmas in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — Instead of cooking a feast on this Christmas Eve, some families opted to leave it to the professionals.

Newswatch 16 found people picking up their holiday fixings at Constantino’s Catering in Dunmore.

Employees packaged up lots of salads, chicken, fish and pasta.

All you have to do is heat it up and enjoy.

Workers at Constantino’s in Dunmore said they put together about 70 food orders on Christmas Eve alone.