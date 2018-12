Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People in the Electric City were busy on Sunday getting their fish orders in at Cooper's Seafood.

The Cooper's fresh seafood market was set up in front of the restaurant along North Washington Avenue in the city's downtown.

Shoppers stopped by for food and some live entertainment.

The market will be open on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Lackawanna County.