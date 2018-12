Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JESSUP, Pa. -- Residents of Jessup woke up Sunday to quite the noise.

It was coming from the Lackawanna Energy Center.

Officials say during a planned test, a pressure release valve malfunctioned and was stuck open causing a loud noise for almost an hour.

Crews from UGI were called in to troubleshoot and fix the problem.

Officials say all is under control now and there is no danger to residents nearby.