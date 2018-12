Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People in Monroe County checked out over 100 small and large nativity scenes at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort near Marshalls Creek.

The creches are on loan to the resort from Marjorie Groenwald.

They feature Mary, Joseph and others around the crib of baby Jesus in the stable at Bethlehem.

The creches, some of which are from other countries, are free to check out in Monroe County until January 2.