In Your Neighborhood

New Year’s Eve Run

Lace up your running shoes because the Bloomsburg Area YMCA is getting ready for the annual New Year’s Eve Run, Monday, December 31. All ages are welcome! Childcare will be available for kids who won’t be running. Registration begins at 4 p.m. and costs $25 for walkers and 5K runners. The 10K costs $35. All proceeds will benefit Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility in the Bloomsburg community.

New Year’s Eve Dance

Get ready to cut a rug for the New Year’s Eve dance, Monday, December 31, in Schuylkill County. The Frackville Elks Lodge will host its annual dance with musical entertainment provided by Another Side. Tickets cost $35 per person and $30 for Elks members. The price includes admission, buffet style dinner, a champagne toast, party favors and musical entertainment. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Doors open at 7 p.m.

