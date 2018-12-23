Holiday Homecoming for Navy Drag Queen

Posted 5:13 pm, December 23, 2018, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a homecoming for a Navy drag queen from Columbia County with impressive credentials.

Joshua Kelley from Berwick is in the United States Navy.

Kelley performs as a drag queen, under the name Harpy Daniels.

The administrative supervisor aboard the aircraft carrier The Ronald Reagan performed Saturday night at Heat, a club along North Main Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“This is my passion, my thrill. As a sailor, it always comes first. I’m on a tear here. I’m here to celebrate. I’m here to let my hair down,” said Kelley.

Kelley said he’s proud of his work on and off the stage.

He has helped to create an LGBTQ friendly environment aboard The Ronald Reagan.

