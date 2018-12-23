Holiday Homecoming for Navy Drag Queen
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a homecoming for a Navy drag queen from Columbia County with impressive credentials.
Joshua Kelley from Berwick is in the United States Navy.
Kelley performs as a drag queen, under the name Harpy Daniels.
The administrative supervisor aboard the aircraft carrier The Ronald Reagan performed Saturday night at Heat, a club along North Main Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
“This is my passion, my thrill. As a sailor, it always comes first. I’m on a tear here. I’m here to celebrate. I’m here to let my hair down,” said Kelley.
Kelley said he’s proud of his work on and off the stage.
He has helped to create an LGBTQ friendly environment aboard The Ronald Reagan.
Silverfish Imperetrix
The Freakshow Agenda continues unabated…
lickerblisters
Ronald Reagan just rolled over in his grave. He would not have approved this kind of conduct on a aircraft carrier named after him. I’m speechless.
jimbrony
‘There is no gay agenda’ says the gays with the agenda. Seriously WNEP? With all the potentially great homecoming stories you could have covered with service men and women being home for the holidays, you feature this abomination and embarrassment? Your bias is showing. And any potential foes of our country and military are laughing.