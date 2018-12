Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON, Pa. -- People stopped by a brewery in Luzerne County on Sunday to check out some holiday train displays.

Susquehanna Brewing Company got into the holiday spirit with train displays and holiday brews.

The event, sponsored by the Lackawanna and Wyoming Valley Railway Historical Society, featured multiple operating model train displays.

Donations are set to benefit the restoration of locomotive Boston and Maine #3713 at Steamtown National Historic Site.