Delivering Christmas Cheer to Kids in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — Dozens of kids in Lackawanna County experienced first-hand the spirit of giving.

With a visit from Santa and the generosity of a community, the kids on a certain Christmas list that was started months ago are spending Sunday night with a new toy, a symbol of the holiday season.

It’s the Sunday before Christmas at the Dunmore Police Department and bags of goodies are headed home with families who found themselves in need this time of year.

It’s the first time the officer initiated Christmas with the Cops.

For one mother, with a 10-year-old at home battling cancer, these gifts mean the world.

“It’s very, very heartwarming. It’s been a very tough year. Tevon just got off chemo in September. So, you know, this has been helpful,” said Cindy Collins.

The piles of toys have been growing thanks to the efforts of men and women in uniform.

Nearly 40 less fortunate families are taking home gifts thanks to all the donations that have poured in from the community.

“Seeing the amazement in their eyes, it all pays off showing that today,” said Patrolman Tom Richardson.

But the crew wasn’t done yet. Hopping into their cruisers and heading house to house with Santa Claus and even more toys for even more good girls and boys.

“It’s a little emotional. They’re the best. They really took me by surprise saying they’d do this this year for us,” said James Orr.

Each young child made to feel special at this special time of the year.

Mom Yasmine Hicks explains that she worked nearly every day to provide for her kids and as a single parent, it’s a lot. But to receive so much thanks to the generosity of this new program, Hicks considers it a blessing.

“Excited. Very excited. This was something tremendously big to me. This helped me a lot,” said Hicks.

Officers say the Christmas with the Cops couldn’t happen without businesses and citizens pitching in, donating money and unwrapped toys to spread some cheer this holiday season.