Benefit Held in the Electric City for Man Battling Brain Cancer

SCRANTON, Pa. — The community turned out Sunday night in Lackawanna County to support a local man battling brain cancer.

A 22 band benefit show was held inside the V Spot in Scranton and Thirst T’s in Olyphant for John Stoffey.

People donated basket raffles and musicians including Breaking Benjamin’s drummer Chad Szeliga and Black Label Society played at the event in Lackawanna County.