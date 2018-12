× Kids Take a Spin Around the Ice Rink with Santa in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — Santa Claus laced up his skates for a spin around the rink with kids in Pittston.

Santa took to the ice at Revolution Ice Center on Saturday.

Kids made s’mores and sipped on hot chocolate.

Marley’s Mission therapy horses also stopped by the rink in Luzerne County.