× Kids in Luzerne County Get a New Set of Wheels for Christmas

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club made lots of kids very happy this Christmas.

The club held a bicycle run in Septemeber to raise money to buy bikes for kids for Christmas.

Saturday at the Salvation Army in Wilkes-Barre, kids got a chance to check out their new wheels.

“My kids were excited that they were gonna get a bike today, with my younger daughter got called up for the bike saying ‘I’m getting a bike!’ The whole time walking up there and even right now she refuses to get off of it,” said Kevin Harrison of Kingston.

Bikes were given out by Santa at the Christmas party in Luzerne County.