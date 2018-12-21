× Weathering the Winter Storms: Monroe County Program Offers Affordable Help For Homeowners

It might not feel like winter with the recent rain and temperatures in the 50s, but that below freezing weather is sure to return.

To help homeowners winterize their homes, Monroe County Habitat for Humanity has launched a project to help homeowners with various repairs for free.

It all surrounds the nonprofit’s “Home Preservation Project.” Its goal is to “help homeowners affected by low income, age, or disability to have necessary repairs completed on their homes.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the campaign.

Repair jobs include but are not limited to roof repair, windows, door replacements, gutters. furnaces, water heaters, insulation, refrigerators, stoves, and tree removal.

The catch? You must live in Monroe County and meet certain income requirements and other qualifications.

Head here to see if you qualify and to apply!

If you don’t live in Monroe County but could use winterization help at your house, experts suggest contacting your local habitat to see if they offer this program. Other options include dialing 211 ( a resource for finding health and human services) or contacting your local redevelopment office.