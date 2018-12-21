× Stricter DUI Law Goes Into Effect Before the Holidays

ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Stricter DUI laws will go into effect on December 23.

The new law, which focuses on repeat offenders, will increase penalties such as felony charges for third time DUI convictions with a blood alcohol level of .16 or higher and all other offenses on the fourth offense.

The update to the law will also increase sentencing lengths for homicide by vehicle while DUI.

People in Schuylkill County think the change to the law is for the best.

“There’s too many people doing things that they shouldn’t and they’re getting away with it and slapping their wrist. It’s just not right, especially if people get hurt,” said Peter Reber of Schuylkill Haven.

The new law goes into effect prior to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.