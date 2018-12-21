× Stevens Says: The Blog – Telling Tales of This and That

So, an opportunity presented itself the other day and I thought I’d go for it. The powers that be said it would be okay if I wrote out some things and put them up in the 21st century popular form of communication: The Blog.

This is a pretty big project for someone who grew up waiting for the party line to clear before he could make a phone call, someone who wrote letters with a fountain pen then waited days for a response. My oh my, how things have changed.

The goal here, as I see it, is to be moderately entertaining or informative or at least interesting all the while trying to write in a style slightly more engaging than watching cement cure. That is a formidable task to be sure but I thought it an interesting one. So, off we go.

I shall now begin to tell tales of this and that, whatever I think interesting. Now and then I’ll add some pictures just to brighten things up a little. One thing I shy away from is controversial and negative stuff. You can find enough of that anywhere you go. I must say ahead of time, though, it is inevitable that every so often some bit of negative or somber stuff will find its way into this spot but I hope not very often.

Well, having said all that we can now move on to the fun stuff in this business: putting words down that folks will find worthwhile reading. I can’t promise one hundred percent success but I’ll do the best I can. Never hesitate to tell me when something doesn’t go quite right. Success is based at least partly on mistakes. Have a good one, I’m Mike Stevens.