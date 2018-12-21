× Shopping Local for the Holidays in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Business has been kind to shop owners in Scranton.

Newswatch 16 stopped by and spoke with shop owners along Penn Avenue.

They say despite the rise of online shopping, plenty of people are still buying local for the holidays.

“I love Penn Ave. I love every, I mean, it’s great to just eat on this street, shop – there’s a lot of great places to shop. It’s exciting to see it,” said Amanda Banta of The Wandering Hen Cafe and Market.

“It’s been crazy. I think all of the shops and restaurants opening up on Penn Ave is definitely helping. There’s definitely a sense of community and I’m so happy to be a part of it,” said Maggie Zayac of The Daisy Collective.

Penn Avenue has seen a boom in new shops and restaurants lately.

Owners say all the growth has helped draw people to the block in the Electric City.