Pocono Wineries Cash In on Holiday Business

JIM THORPE, Pa. — A winery in Jim Thorpe has been busy ahead of Christmas and New Year’s.

Tucked right in the center of downtown Jim Thorpe, Big Creek Vineyard and Winery is getting ready for a big weekend of wine tasting.

One couple stopped in to try some samples.

“It’s awesome, we just had the wine tasting with five different wines for $5, it was awesome. Every single one is like organic, it’s great,” said Alyssa Bachik.

Managers say business has been good with lots of people choosing to buy wine locally this holiday season.

There are nine different selections here to choose from.

“We go from dry white to sweets so a little bit of everything in between with a rose and dry reds,” said Carrie Apgar of Big Creek Vineyard.

While there are a lot of different wines to choose from, one of the most popular this holiday season is this seasonal spiced apple.

Alyssa Bachik from Bucks County she has been filling her glass with rose and plans to make sure she takes some home for the holidays.

“It’s just so much better, not to put down wine and spirits, but it’s more authentic and it makes you happy with that holiday feeling,” Bachik said.

Big Creek Vineyard and Winery also has another location in Kunkletown just in case you need a refill before the new year.