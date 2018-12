× Nurse Sentenced for Neglect

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A nurse was sentenced on Friday in Luzerne County for neglecting a patient who ended up dying.

Kelly Levandowski will spend six to 23 months in jail.

In September, she pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Police say Levandowski failed to check on a patient at Guardian Elder Care near Nanticoke in 2013.

That patient pulled out her trach tube and died.

At the time, Levandowski was a supervising RN at the facility.