Lourdes Regional vs Williams Valley boys basketball

Posted 10:37 pm, December 21, 2018, by

Lourdes Regional, led by 6'6" Senior Center Thomas Schultz, hosted Williams Valley in boys HS basketball.  Schultz scored 22 points and had 22 rebound in the Red Raiders 53-44 win.

