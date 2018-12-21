× Hospital Gifts Christmas Presents to Sick Children

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Geisinger hosted the toy shop in the lobby of the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital near Danville on Friday night.

Parents can pick up free Christmas gifts for kids who will have to spend the holiday in a hospital bed.

“This is absolutely incredible. We were here for both major holidays so to be here and to have all these wonderful people be willing and able and excited to do this for us is more than we could have ever imagined,” said Shannon Sharkazy.

Toys, art supplies and other gifts were available for parents at Geisinger.