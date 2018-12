× Former Carbon County Official Charged with Theft

LEHIGHTON, Pa. –A former county clerk in Carbon County is charged with theft after police say he stole nearly $45,000 from the county over a five-year period.

William McGinley, 60, of Lehighton, admitted he took the cash from fingerprint booking fees because of a gambling problem.

McGinley told police he thought he had only taken $20,000.

McGinley retired as county clerk earlier this year. He is free on bail in Carbon County.