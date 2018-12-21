Flood Victims in Schuylkill County Get a Christmas Surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TREMONT, Pa. -- Christmas came a little early for a family from Schuylkill County whose home was badly damaged by flash flooding in July.

A brand new set of kitchen cabinets were delivered on Friday to the Cole family's home in Tremont.

Saint Martin Cabinetry in Cressona donated the cabinets.

The entire home had to be gutted due to the flood damage.

Right now, the family of five is staying in a one-bedroom apartment while their home is being repaired.

"It's so overwhelming. The mayor just called us the other day and said 'there's a surprise coming today' and it's a relief, it's a lot of relief," said Amanda Cole.

Saint Martin Cabinetry also donated a ham and fixings to the Cole family and owner's plan to donate a full kitchen to the Cole's neighbors who were also impacted by the flooding in Schuylkill County.