Flights Cancelled and Delayed, Light Highway Traffic Ahead of Christmas

AVOCA, Pa. -- Interstate 81 near Avoca was a line of red and white lights around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, the line at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport wasn’t long but some people traveling to be with family for Christmas were finding their flights were pushed back or canceled.

“When they cancel and delay and cancel and delay it gets a little frustrating. We’re now on our third flight to Tempe, Arizona for the winter,” Anne Sullivan of New York said.

“I just got a delay, so my flight originally was to leave at 6:20, but I got an hour delay from this airport,” Jerome Ray of North Carolina said.

AAA said the most popular way to get home for the holidays is driving, with more than 100 million Americans hitting the roads before Christmas.

“A lot better than what we were expecting, it's just nice and rainy,” Andrew Crawford of Toronto, Ontario said.

The roads were misty but lightly traveled Friday afternoon in Poconos.

Larry Baker of Ohio was filled up in Tannersville, with two hours left on a seven-hour drive.

“Well I left this morning around 11 o'clock I'm going to New York City by the Brooklyn Bridge to pick my daughter up and bring her home for the holidays,” Baker said.

Tyrone Eley has a 14-hour drive ahead of him, leaving from Swiftwater to go to North Carolina to be with family. He has the right attitude for the long drive.

“It's going to be wonderful. I'm looking forward to it. I know the weather is bad but it's a holiday season, you got to feel good by traveling,” Eley said.

Eley said even if you get a little frustrated behind the wheel, “If you love them, keep going. It's worth the trip.”

AAA expects close to 7 million people will fly home for the holidays this year.