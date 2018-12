× Fire Crews Battle Flames at Garage in Luzerne County

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews battled flames Friday night in Luzerne County.

The flames sparked at a garage along Bunker Hill Road in Kingston Township around 9 p.m.

Crews tell Newswatch 16 they were able to knock down the flames quickly but the interior of the building did sustain damage.

The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.