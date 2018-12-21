× Fallen Firefighter in Northumberland County Mourned

COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flowers lay outside the East End Fire Company in Coal Township underneath this black band. Firefighters here are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Scott Dannheimer, 53, of Shamokin, died at the hospital after responding to a fire Thursday near Shamokin.

Coal Township Fire Chief Russ Feese went to the hospital as soon as he got the call.

“The doctor came in and said it didn’t look good at that point. A few minutes later Scott passed away,” Feese said.

The corner tells Newswatch 16 Dannheimer died from a heart issue. He was found unresponsive in the cab of the firetruck after responding to a mobile home fire.

“I mean it was gut-wrenching for all of us that were there,” Feese said.

According to Chief Feese, Scott Dannheimer was involved in the fire service for more than 25 years. He spent time with different departments but was with the East End Fire Company in Coal Township for many years.

“He was one of the guys that if I called him up and said hey Scott can you do this for me? Scott would do it,” Feese said.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered all state flags down to half-staff to honor the fallen firefighter.

“I believe today they’re flying the National Fire Academy at half-mast for Scott,” Feese said.

Scott Dannheimer leaves behind a wife and kids.