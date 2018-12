The tractor trailer and a pickup truck collided. @wnep pic.twitter.com/Gk4AnlpMA1 — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) December 21, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. — A driver was killed and a busy stretch of road in Scranton was closed by a crash Friday morning.

A tractor-trailer and pickup truck collided on North Keyser Avenue around 11 a.m.

Police confirm that the 21-year-old driver of the pickup died.

The road will remain closed for several hours between Loop Avenue and Simplex Drive.

There is no word on what led to the wreck.