Wet Weather Makes Life Harder for Skiiers and Drivers Ahead of Christmas Weekend

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was a rare sight for an evening in December, the trails were empty at Camelback Ski Resort in Tannersville because of rain.

The weekend before Christmas is one of the busiest for the resort. Crews have been making snow all week long to prepare for the big weekend.

Families made the most of it despite the wet weather.

“We knew it was going to rain and luckily it held off for most of the day and it just started in the last hour or so we had a lot of fun today,” Justin Arcadipayne of Zionsville said.

“It's fun with the rain, it makes the snow more slippery,” Justin’s son, Jack Arcadipayne said.

Camelback expects about 16,000 riders will hit the slopes this weekend. Crews built 20-foot mounds of snow so they can spread them out on different courses.

“So basically that will protect all of our snow on our trails so then once the rain is over and Christmas weekend begins, we're able to push all of that snow out and create epic conditions for all our skiers and riders,” Alissa Poster of Camelback said.

Trails will be closed until Saturday morning so crews can spread the snow for the big weekend.

In the meantime, families are staying dry inside.

“[My plans are] to go to dinner, go to the water park, and spend time with my family,” Amanda Elia of Ronkonkoma, New York said.

While some people opted to stay put, others were on the road.

AAA expects more Americans will travel for the holidays than ever before, with one in three Americans getting behind the wheel before Christmas.

Matthew MacCubbin is one of them. We found him and his mother taking a break from driving in the fog at a rest stop along Interstate 80 near Scotrun.

“Really the fog would be it, I know in a couple of spots it seemed like visibility was a little lower,” MacCubbin said.

AAA reports part of the reason why more people are driving home for the holidays this year is that gas prices are cheaper.