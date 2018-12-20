Unpaid Drug Debt May Have Led to Stabbing in Duryea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA, Pa. -- An unpaid drug debt may have led to a stabbing in Luzerne County.

Police arrested three people for the attack in Duryea earlier this month.

Investigators say the victim never paid up after one of the suspects delivered marijuana to him.

The attackers came back later, there was a fight, and the victim was stabbed.

He was taken to the hospital.

Authorities haven't released the names of anyone involved in the stabbing in Luzerne County.

41.353110 -75.762455