Unpaid Drug Debt May Have Led to Stabbing in Duryea

Posted 5:29 am, December 20, 2018, by , Updated at 05:23AM, December 20, 2018

DURYEA, Pa. -- An unpaid drug debt may have led to a stabbing in Luzerne County.

Police arrested three people for the attack in Duryea earlier this month.

Investigators say the victim never paid up after one of the suspects delivered marijuana to him.

The attackers came back later, there was a fight, and the victim was stabbed.

He was taken to the hospital.

Authorities haven't released the names of anyone involved in the stabbing in Luzerne County.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment