UNICO Hosts Holiday Party for Kids in Lackawanna and Luzerene Counties

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton’s chapter of UNICO made the holidays a little merrier for hundreds of kids in Lackawanna County.

UNICO hosted its annual Christmas Party on Thursday night.

About 300 boys and girls from Lackawanna and Luzerne counties got to enjoy a holiday meal.

The kids also went home with hoodies, hats and toys.

“It’s really nice to hear them say well can I pick out an extra gift for my sister or can I put this back and get this for my mom and we’re like no, keep it, pick out an extra gift. It’s heartwarming,” said chairwoman Lesli Minicozzi-Galacci.

The party is thanks to money raised by the Captain James R. Minicozzi Memorial Race.

Captain Minicozzi is a former chairperson for the party.

The 5K in his honor is held every year in Scranton during La Festa Italiana.