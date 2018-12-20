× Toy Drive at East Stroudsburg Salvation Army

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Nickeisha Smith from Stroudsburg filled her shopping cart with gifts for her children at the Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg. These gifts will allow for her and many other families in Monroe County, to give their children a Christmas they won’t soon forget.

“It is amazing. I have come a long way. I used to have to, have to be here, you know. I do enjoy it,” said Smith.

Dozens of tables filled the gymnasium with more than 20,000 toys collected this year.

Families get everything you see here for free.

“To see how supportive the community is of the Salvation Army and the programs that we do has just been a blessing to us this Christmas season, said Major Gilbert Parkhurst, East Stroudsburg Salvation Army.

Because of the outpouring support from the community, members of the Salvation Army were able to extend the toy drive an extra day.

Community members donated thousands of extra toys in memory Michael Tripus, a Paradise Township worker who was shot and killed last month at the township municipal building.

“More than $40,000 worth of toys. His family should be happy that because of that and the toys for tots, we are able to add that extra time,” said Maj. Parkhurst.

And families are very grateful for the extra support this time of year.

“It’s great and it’s a good help. It’s very good. This is the first time I’ve done this,” said Janice Oviedo, East Stroudsburg.

The final drive will take place on Friday at the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army.