× State Prison Sentence for Horrific Child Assaults

HONESDALE, Pa. — A man from Wayne County has been sentenced to prison for horrific incidents of assault on children.

Daniel Mandic, 38, of South Canaan Township, was sentenced to up to 16 years in state prison on assault and firearms charges.

Investigators said Mandic abused five children between the ages of 8 and 11 last year.

Police said Mandic beat the children frequently with a belt and other objects, threatened them with guns and knives, lifted one child into the air by the throat, and slammed a child’s head through a wall.

Additionally, authorities said that because he was on probation from a previous felony, he should not have had firearms.