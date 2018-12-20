Shelter Seeking Help Caring for Rescued Animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Dozens of animals rescued from a property in central Pennsylvania are now safe at a shelter, but that place now needs your help.

Humane officers removed 118 animals from a home in Centre County this week; many of them are considered livestock.

About a dozen of those animals are now being cared for at a shelter in Montour County.

The rescues include mini horses, mini donkeys, pigs, and alpacas.

The place was housing animals moved from the now-defunct Heaven on Earth Rescue in Northampton County.

The animals were brought to the Pennsylvania SPCA facility near Danville because it is one of the only ones in the state able to care for farm animals.

The shelter says when they get a large number of animals like this, their care gets very expensive.

The PSPCA is asking for donations of hay and cash to help with the cost.

Some of the animals will be available for adoption.