Shelter Seeking Help Caring for Rescued Animals

Posted 11:51 am, December 20, 2018, by

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Dozens of animals rescued from a property in central Pennsylvania are now safe at a shelter, but that place now needs your help.

Humane officers removed 118 animals from a home in Centre County this week; many of them are considered livestock.

About a dozen of those animals are now being cared for at a shelter in Montour County.

The rescues include mini horses, mini donkeys, pigs, and alpacas.

The place was housing animals moved from the now-defunct Heaven on Earth Rescue in Northampton County.

The animals were brought to the Pennsylvania SPCA facility near Danville because it is one of the only ones in the state able to care for farm animals.

The shelter says when they get a large number of animals like this, their care gets very expensive.

The PSPCA is asking for donations of hay and cash to help with the cost.

Some of the animals will be available for adoption.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s