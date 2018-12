× Scranton Man Sentenced in Drug Death Case

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Scranton was sentenced on Wednesday to more than 15 years in prison for drug distribution resulting in death charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Matthew McCollum, 34, provided fentanyl-laced heroin to a Dunmore man.

The man later died of an overdose.

McCollum was sentenced to 188 months in prison and three years of supervised release.