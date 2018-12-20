Santa Makes a House Call in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Santa Claus made a trip to Lackawanna County on Thursday to visit with a young girl.

Olivia Kusner of Scranton was not able to go to the mall to give Santa her Christmas list so Traditional Home and Hospice in Dunmore arranged for Santa to make a house call.

Santa even brought Olivia an early Christmas present - a superhero doll.

"Like Santa said, a lot of children are not able to see Santa at the mall, we are lucky enough that we can. Any Santa would bring a smile to any kid's face," said Marialyn Kusner of Scranton.

Santa visited more than 30 kids in 9 counties this year with help from Traditional Home and Hospice.