Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Rescue crews in Wayne County were called after a man fell through the ice and into a lake.

According to police, the man fell through the ice on Prompton Lake in Clinton Township on Thursday afternoon.

The man managed to get himself out of the water and called 911.

Rescue crews had to pull the fisherman off the ice and back to shore.

Police say the man is okay after the fall in Wayne County.