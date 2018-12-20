Pregnant Teacher Loses Appeal, Will Not Get Her Job Back

Posted 4:29 pm, December 20, 2018, by , Updated at 05:21PM, December 20, 2018

COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A teacher who was allegedly fired from a Catholic school in Northumberland County because she is unwed and pregnant will not get her job back.

The Bishop of the Diocese of Harrisburg has denied Naiad Reich's appeal.

Reich says she was let go from Lourdes Regional School near Shamokin after telling the principal she was expecting.

A member of the school board retained a lawyer from Philadelphia to help get the woman reinstated but the Diocese of Harrisburg says the district's decision stands.

2 comments