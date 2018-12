Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A firefighter from Northumberland County passed away on Thursday.

The coroner tells Newswatch 16 Scott Dannheimer, 53 of Shamokin, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after responding to a fire in Coal Township.

He was found unresponsive in the cab of the firetruck and transported to the hospital.

Dannheimer was a firefighter with East End Fire Company.

According to the coroner, an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.