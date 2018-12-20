Game Commission Will Not Euthanize Bear in Lycoming County Attack

Posted 4:12 pm, December 20, 2018, by , Updated at 04:33PM, December 20, 2018

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa.  — A representative for the Pennsylvania Game Commission has announced that they will not euthanize the bear that attacked a woman in Lycoming County earlier this month.

Melinda Lebarron of Muncy Creek Township was attacked by a bear while outside her home with her dog.

Lebarron was dragged more than 80 yards and suffered broken bones and deep wounds as a result of the attack.

The representative tells Newswatch 16 they will not euthanize the bear if trapped.

Officials say the decision was made because they will likely not know if the bear captured would be the bear involved in the attack in Lycoming County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment