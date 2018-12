Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLAKELY, Pa. -- Santa's getting to work early in Lackawanna County.

He and some helpers delivered gifts to more than three dozen patients Wednesday at Mid-Valley Health Care Center in Peckville.

"No matter what they're getting their eyes light up because they see for a moment someone took a moment for them and thought about them," said Gina Casanova-Lines of Olyphant.

PennDOT's "Holiday Wish" program made Santa's visit possible here in Lackawanna County.