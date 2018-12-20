× 15,000 Infant Snowsuits Recalled Due to Potential Choking Hazard

The Children’s Place is recalling 15,000 infant snowsuits because a metal snap can detach causing a potential choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The girls’ infant snowsuits were sold in two styles and three colors/patterns in infant sizes 0 through 18 months from August 2018 through November 2018.

The style number is printed on a label sewn into the side seam.

Style Number Colors/Pattern 2111187 White Sophy floral – a white snowsuit with a pattern of flowers of different colors 2111187 Jazzberry ladybug – a pink snowsuit with a pattern of red ladybugs 2111188 Rosebud heart – a pale pink snowsuit with a heart pattern stitched into the sleeves