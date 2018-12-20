15,000 Infant Snowsuits Recalled Due to Potential Choking Hazard
The Children’s Place is recalling 15,000 infant snowsuits because a metal snap can detach causing a potential choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The girls’ infant snowsuits were sold in two styles and three colors/patterns in infant sizes 0 through 18 months from August 2018 through November 2018.
The style number is printed on a label sewn into the side seam.
|Style Number
|Colors/Pattern
|2111187
|White Sophy floral – a white snowsuit with a pattern of flowers of different colors
|2111187
|Jazzberry ladybug – a pink snowsuit with a pattern of red ladybugs
|2111188
|Rosebud heart – a pale pink snowsuit with a heart pattern stitched into the sleeves
If you purchased one of these snowsuits, you asked to keep them away from children and return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.
Online customers will receive return instructions by email from The Children’s Place on obtaining a full refund.
No injuries have been reported so far.