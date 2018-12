× Woman’s Death Under Investigation in Wayne County

PRESTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating a woman’s death in Wayne County.

Troopers say the body of Suzette Bullis, 51, of Lakewood, was found in her home on Como Road in Preston Township around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators are looking into how the woman died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

JUST IN: PSP, Wayne Co. DA & Coroner investigating the death of Suzette Bullis, 51, at a home near Lake Como. Autopsy scheduled for tomorrow AM. pic.twitter.com/G4wa9viwGF — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) December 19, 2018