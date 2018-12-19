Ugly Sweater Fundraiser Benefits Valley Santa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Luzerne County Courthouse employees donated to the Valley Santa program Wednesday by getting into the holiday spirit.

The employees participated in an ugly Christmas sweater fundraiser. Every employee who wore an ugly sweater donated money to the program. They raised $500 for the Valley Santa program.

"It's a lot of fun, and everybody takes the time," Luzerne County Office of Law Executive Assistant Sandy Shaw said. "A lot of other people make their sweaters, so it's neat to see what kind of inspiration people have for the holidays."

Valley Santa has been around for more than 30 years. The program makes sure thousands of kids in need in Luzerne County receive gifts for Christmas. Hundreds of volunteers in the community donate to the program each year, including county employees.

"It gets right into what the idea of giving is," Valley Santa board member Joe Borland said. "We always try to say Valley Santa is owned by the community. We have over 500 volunteers and many people raising money with things like this throughout the holiday season. It really is owned by the people of Luzerne County and it shows the valley with the heart. It shows the spirit the people here have."

Valley Santa will continue distributing gifts through Christmas Eve.