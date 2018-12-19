U.S. Marshals Nab New York Fugitive in Scranton

Posted 2:35 pm, December 19, 2018, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man wanted in New York on drugs, racketeering, and weapons charges was arrested Wednesday in Scranton.

Agents from the U.S. Marshal’s office and Scranton police nabbed Aaron “Bat” Young, age 38, at a home in the 1700 block of Wayne Avenue.

Investigators said Young is a member of the “9 Trey Gangsters” street gang.

The marshal’s service took Young to the U.S. Courthouse in Manhattan, New York for arraignment.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment