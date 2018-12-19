× U.S. Marshals Nab New York Fugitive in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man wanted in New York on drugs, racketeering, and weapons charges was arrested Wednesday in Scranton.

Agents from the U.S. Marshal’s office and Scranton police nabbed Aaron “Bat” Young, age 38, at a home in the 1700 block of Wayne Avenue.

Investigators said Young is a member of the “9 Trey Gangsters” street gang.

The marshal’s service took Young to the U.S. Courthouse in Manhattan, New York for arraignment.