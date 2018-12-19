Security Changes at Mohegan Sun Arena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Changes are coming to Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre, and it's all in the name of security.

Now, when you enter the arena in Luzerne County, you'll be walking through metal detectors.

Wednesday's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins game at 7:05 p.m. will be the first event with the new security.

That's not all. Starting January 1, 2019, purses, bags, fanny packs, diaper bags, camera bags, and briefcases are banned.

Instead, personal items will have to be put into clear plastic bags.

Clayton Kissel of Hunlock Creek said, "Especially in this day and age, you never really know what people are capable of so it's important to just be open about what you're actually bringing into a populated place like that."

"It's not a bad idea, I mean we really have to you know to protect ourselves and if that's the way we have to do it, so be it you know," added Mary Ann Mehm of Kingston.

The bags have to measure 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches or less.

One-gallon plastic freezer bags are recommended.

Arena officials say this is just a sign of the times with growing concerns nationwide at concerts and other venues like the arena. Security is getting tighter.

Mohegan Sun General Manager Brian Sipe explained, "As you watch the news and you see what's happening more and more, unfortunately, we want to step up and with the technology the way it is, we're gonna have the set-up that people can bring their keys and cell phones in their pocket."

"We usually go to Disney on Ice when they're in town and stuff and I would definitely feel safer like just to know that they're taking more precautions that nothing would happen," said Leanne Sutliff of Dallas.

The walk-through metal detectors are already in place, but the bag policy doesn't go into effect until January 1, 2019.