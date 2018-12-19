Scranton School Board Votes to Raise Property Taxes

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Property taxes in Scranton will be going up.

The tax hike comes after the Scranton School Board voted Wednesday night to approve its 2019 budget.

The $166 million spending plan calls for a 3.6 percent hike in property taxes. That works out to about $46 a year for the average homeowner.

Even with the hike, the budget still has a deficit of about $3.6 million.

To make up the shortfall in the budget, the district says it plans to borrow money.

The budget does not call for any layoffs.

This all comes on the heels of a scathing report from the state into how the district handled its finances in the past.

