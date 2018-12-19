Report Suspicious Prescription Drug Activity Online

Posted 10:59 pm, December 19, 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- You can now report suspicious prescription drug activity at the click of a button.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the new, online tool in Harrisburg on Wednesday.

They say the Prescription Drug Monitoring Tool, or PDMT, should help combat the state's opioid epidemic.

It lets anyone report doctors or pharmacies who may be giving out prescription drugs illegally.

"We have greater legal tools at our disposal to arrest and prosecute the criminals who are poisoning our communities and preying on addicts," Shapiro said.

Anyone can report suspicious activity anonymously on the attorney general's website.

