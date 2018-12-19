Popeyes Selling ‘Emotional Support Chicken’ for Air Travelers During the Holidays

Posted 4:45 pm, December 19, 2018, by , Updated at 04:44PM, December 19, 2018

PHILADELPHIA – Popeyes is selling ‘Emotional Support Chickens’ at one airport to help travelers deal with the holidays.

The poultry-themed ‘support’ product consists of a three-piece tenders combo in a special carrier, and is available at Philadelphia International Airport.

“We know holiday travel can be frustrating, and there’s no better way to ease stress than with a box of delicious Popeyes fried chicken and a good laugh,” said Hope Diaz, CMO of Popeyes, in a news release on Tuesday.

“We appreciate how comforting emotional support animals are and wanted to create our own version. The good news is that our emotional support chicken is permitted to fly without any restrictions – one less worry for busy travelers,” Diaz said.

The restaurant chain said the promotion is meant to be funny after some people brought peacocks, squirrels and tarantulas on flights as “emotional support animals.”

