West Scranton welcomed Lake-Lehman in a D2 Crossover wrestling match. The Black Knights built up an early lead then hung on to win 40-33 to cap off an emotional win and night for the team.
Lake-Lehman vs West Scranton wrestling
-
Cael Sanderson wrestling clinic
-
Scranton Prep and Lakeland preview
-
Meyers @ Lake-Lehman girls soccer
-
Penn State wrestling Coach Cael Sanderson coming to area
-
Wyoming Area Field Hockey Beats Nanticoke in Districts
-
-
Wyoming Area Now 6-0 This Season
-
Dunmore Boys Hold Off West Scranton 44-27
-
High School Football Schedule Week #11 2018
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #10 10-26-2018
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #8 2018
-
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #9 10-19-2018
-
This Week on Coaches Corner: Your Booster Stand Food; Central Columbia; Deep Into District 4; You Almost Guessed The Only Upset!
-
Lake-Lehman Girls soccer