Lackawanna County Man Locked Up for Mail Theft

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County will spend 21 months behind bars for mail theft.

Brandon Heaton of Clarks Summit was sentenced on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to taking checks from mailboxes, forging signatures and depositing money into his account.

In addition to prison time, Heaton must pay nearly $15,000 in restitution.