Keeping Christmas Alive: Holiday Plant Tips and More

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking to make Christmas last, especially when it comes to your holiday poinsettias and decked out tree, help is here.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey teamed up with plant pros at Corky's Garden Path Greenhouse in the Justus area of Lackawanna County.

Owner Cory Kashuba offered "news you can use tips" when it comes to caring for your holiday horticulture and even plant pairing.

To see more suggestions, click here.

For Corky's tips on all things poinsettias, head here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Also on the radar with this topic, pet safety around holiday plants since some can be toxic to our fur-babies.

Head here for holiday safety tips from the ASPCA geared toward your four-legged friends.

If you think your pet ingested something poisonous, the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center (APCC) has a hotline you can call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. A $65 consultation fee may be applied to your credit card.