WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A fire caused a power outage at Penn College in Williamsport.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the area of First and Maynard streets.

Crews say a fuse blew on one of the power lines causing some trees to catch fire.

Penn College, as well as some homes in the neighborhood, lost power for a time, but no one was hurt.

Officials in Williamsport say an electrical issue is to blame.